Speaking to reporters on his arrival at the Barpeta Satra on the occasion of Kirtan Mahotsava of Mathuradas Burha Ata, the first Satradhikar of Barpeta Satra, Das informed that he had raised the issue in the floor of the previous Assembly. But the Tarun Gogoi Government did not earmark the required amount in the Budget for which the process could not be started. He informed that he will pressurise the present Government to adopt the required measures, including the sanctioning of the fund so that the uniquely woven creation can be brought back to its original place.

The Speaker who is a staunch supporter of the cause disclosed that he will visit the British museum to know the condition of the valuable treasure and for the formalities of bringing it back. He even disclosed his intention to approach the public and nationalist organisations for help and cooperation for success in the mission.

Das also said that if the precious items is brought it should be preserved in the Barpeta Satra for the visitors.

Referring to the contribution of Mathuradas Burha Ata, the Speaker said that he was the doyen of democracy and the banking system in the world. At a time when the people was ignorant about any system of constituting a governing body Burha Ata introduced election in the Barpeta Satra. He taught the people about savings and introduced smaller constituents by formation of ‘Haati’ the wards amongst the Satra.

Dass was here to participate in the Kirtan Mahotsava in Barpeta Satra held on the occasion of the death anniversary of Mathuradas Burha Ata which was observed here with full religious fervour and enthusiasm. After the morning prayers, Bhojan Byabahar was performed with the musical charms of Gayan -Bayan. All the devotees presented Ghosha Kirtan while the devotees of the Oja dynasty performed Byas Kirtan.

The most attractive programme the Kar Bhar was offered by the devotees of Nahati. They also lit six earthen lamps as a mark of respect to the Burha Ata. The festivity came to an end with the performance of Kansa Badh in the evening.

Devotees in large numbers thronged the Satra campus since morning to pay their homage to the great saints, who have made tremendous contribution towards the social, cultural, educational and economic conditions of Barpeta.