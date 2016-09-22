 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 22, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Mangaldai to host film festival from Friday
Correspondent
 MANGALDAI, Sept 21 - “Aaideo Talkies”, a socio-cultural organisation, with an aim to rescue and uplift the rich art and heritage of Assamese film is going to hold its first Aaideo North East Film Festival at Mangaldai from Friday to Sunday (September 23 to 25).

The three-day festival will be organised at Gandhi Maidan from 6 pm to 10 pm each evening and there will be no entry fee, said the organisers. The festival will witness screening of four feature films –The Head Hunter, Nadi Matho Boy, Duranir Nirola Poja and children film Khobh, besides few other short films, stated a joint statement by Manu Manab Das, president of Darrang district branch of Aaideo Talkies; and Pappu Kabeer, general secretary of the local organising committee of Aaideo North East Film Festival.

City »
State »
  • Building permission in Nilachal Hill stopped
  • Dengue cases in city on the decline
  • Kamal Choudhury Award to Prabhat Sarma
  • Move for self-sufficiency in fish production
  • Large pictorial warnings ‘practically feasible’
  • ‘Guwahati lacks facilities for Smart City’
  • Three new PG courses begin at Cotton varsity
  • Bread prices hiked by 25 per cent
  • AHRC orders probe into Kaziranga firing
  • State BJP hails Kaziranga eviction drive
  • Traffic jam on Saraighat Bridge
    		•
  • Martyr Mukunda Kakati remembered at birth place
  • Witchcraft still haunts adivasis of Diplonga
  • NETA moots Tea Room in Delhi to promote Tea
  • Kanaklata, Mukunda remembered
  • Need better trade with B'desh, Myanmar: Himata
  • KAAC CEM Ranghang gets bail
  • Mangaldai to host film festival from Friday
  • ‘No budget to bring back Brindabani Bastra’
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • VVPAT to be introduced in Manipur polls
  • Sikkim celebrates International Day of Peace
  • Khandu bats for e-governance
  • Meghalaya Minister to attend GST meet in Delhi
  • Arunachal Ministry reshuffled
  • Bandh hits normal life in Imphal
  • GSU pickets DSO Office
    		•
  • India hope to dominate NZ in 500th Test
  • BCCI defies Lodha panel
  • Shillong Lajong humiliate Barak FC 5-0
  • Dibrugarh armwrestler in Indian team
  • Jorhat to host Asian U-14 tennis
  • Powerlifting, bodybuilding meet
  • Weightlifting tourney
  • Dibrugarh shine at martial art meet
    		•