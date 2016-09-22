Mangaldai to host film festival from Friday

Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Sept 21 - “Aaideo Talkies”, a socio-cultural organisation, with an aim to rescue and uplift the rich art and heritage of Assamese film is going to hold its first Aaideo North East Film Festival at Mangaldai from Friday to Sunday (September 23 to 25). The three-day festival will be organised at Gandhi Maidan from 6 pm to 10 pm each evening and there will be no entry fee, said the organisers. The festival will witness screening of four feature films –The Head Hunter, Nadi Matho Boy, Duranir Nirola Poja and children film Khobh, besides few other short films, stated a joint statement by Manu Manab Das, president of Darrang district branch of Aaideo Talkies; and Pappu Kabeer, general secretary of the local organising committee of Aaideo North East Film Festival.