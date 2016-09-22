The Court granted bail to Ranghang citing several inaccuracies in the first information report and the case diary.

Advocate Bijon Kumar Mahajan and Jayanta Chutia appeared on behalf of the accused and alleged it to be a case of political vendetta against the CEM ahead of the ensuing town committee polls in the hill district. The Court, after hearing both the sides, granted bail to the accused with some riders which obligate the CEM to appear before the police within 48 hours and that he should not leave the jurisdiction of the district without prior permission from the Court.

Ranghang was charged of sexually molesting a minor girl in Diphu in 2014 although the case was registered this September and that too in Nagaon district.