The Biswanath district committee of Asam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) observed the day at the memorial of Kanaklata Barua at Barangabari with a daylong programme, which included flag hoisting, plantation, swahid tarpan, cultural procession and an open session.

The open session was inaugurated by Hema Goswami, central vice president of AJYCP, where adviser Pulak Borah was the chief Guest. Members of the martyrs’ family were felicitated in the programme.

The Gohpur unit of BJP held programmes at Dhopabar, where Mukunda Kakati had spent his life. Gohpur MLA Utpal Borah was the chief guest.

The Gohpur block Congress observed the day at Kanaklata Natya Mandir at Barangabari. Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Borah attended the programme as the chief guest, while Guna Chaliha presided over the open session.