 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 22, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
NETA moots Tea Room in Delhi to promote Tea
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 21 - Adviser to the North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) Bidyananda Barkakoty has urged Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to allot a space at the Assam House in New Delhi for setting up a ‘Tea Room’ or ‘Tea Emporium’ for promoting Assam tea.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Barkakoty, who is also the vice chairman of the Tea Board of India, said the NETA has come up with the concept of ‘Tea Room’ or ‘Tea Emporium’, where a wide range of ‘garden fresh’ tea will be made available for retail sale along with a tea lounge for different varieties of brewed tea. The association longs for setting up such a ‘Tea Room’ at the new Assam House, located at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi, he said.

A ‘Tea Room’ in New Delhi will give an opportunity to the people of Delhi and to the national and international visitors to Delhi to taste garden fresh pure Assam tea. The NETA will ensure availability of best quality garden fresh Assam tea so that people can relish the unique liquor and taste of authentic Assam tea. Moreover, a ‘Tea Room’ in New Delhi will help in brand building of Assam tea, he argued.

“This proposition is not for a pure commercial venture but to integrate the concept, culture and knowledge of Assam tea with the different strata of New Delhi’s society and with the national and international visitors to Delhi,” said Barkakoty.

He added, “But the above noble concept can be transformed into reality only if we are allotted a space at Assam House, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. We seek your patronage and guidance to take this concept forward.”

Arguing further, he said India is the largest producer and the largest consumer of black tea in the world. Tea is not just a beverage but also a healthy drink. But it should be admitted that till now the country has failed to market tea as a health drink and Assam has failed in branding Assam tea. This is despite the fact that Assam alone produces 52 per cent of the country’s tea and North East India as a whole produces about 55 per cent of the total tea produced in the country. Therefore, to promote Assam Tea, the NETA has come up with the concept of ‘Tea Room’ or ‘Tea Emporium’, said the NETA adviser.

City »
State »
  • Building permission in Nilachal Hill stopped
  • Dengue cases in city on the decline
  • Kamal Choudhury Award to Prabhat Sarma
  • Move for self-sufficiency in fish production
  • Large pictorial warnings ‘practically feasible’
  • ‘Guwahati lacks facilities for Smart City’
  • Three new PG courses begin at Cotton varsity
  • Bread prices hiked by 25 per cent
  • AHRC orders probe into Kaziranga firing
  • State BJP hails Kaziranga eviction drive
  • Traffic jam on Saraighat Bridge
    		•
  • Martyr Mukunda Kakati remembered at birth place
  • Witchcraft still haunts adivasis of Diplonga
  • NETA moots Tea Room in Delhi to promote Tea
  • Kanaklata, Mukunda remembered
  • Need better trade with B'desh, Myanmar: Himata
  • KAAC CEM Ranghang gets bail
  • Mangaldai to host film festival from Friday
  • ‘No budget to bring back Brindabani Bastra’
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • VVPAT to be introduced in Manipur polls
  • Sikkim celebrates International Day of Peace
  • Khandu bats for e-governance
  • Meghalaya Minister to attend GST meet in Delhi
  • Arunachal Ministry reshuffled
  • Bandh hits normal life in Imphal
  • GSU pickets DSO Office
    		•
  • India hope to dominate NZ in 500th Test
  • BCCI defies Lodha panel
  • Shillong Lajong humiliate Barak FC 5-0
  • Dibrugarh armwrestler in Indian team
  • Jorhat to host Asian U-14 tennis
  • Powerlifting, bodybuilding meet
  • Weightlifting tourney
  • Dibrugarh shine at martial art meet
    		•