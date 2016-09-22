 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 22, 2016
Martyr Mukunda Kakati remembered at birth place
Correspondent

 
 NALBARI, Sept 21 - The 75th death anniversary of martyr Mukunda Kakati, who sacrificed his life for the nation in the freedom movement of 1942 was held at Kamarkuchi High School premises of Barbhag, the birth place of the martyr.

The programme organised by the Swahid Mukunda Kakati Smiti Nyas Samiti began with the hoisting of flag by Narayan Deka, MLA of Barkshetri LAC at 7 am. It was followed by tribute paying to the martyr and the plantation. A spot drawing competition on the ‘Role of Assam in the freedom movement of 1942’ was also held among the school level students.

The open meeting was held with Narayan Deka in the chair. The meeting was attended by Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister of Industries and Transport, Bijoya Chakravarty, MP of Gauhati Lok Sabha Constituency, veteran journalist Haidar Hussain, Ananta Lal Gyani, Deputy Commissioner of Nalbari, Basab Ch Kalita, president of Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad, Biraj Talukdar, president of AJYCP, Phanindra Nath Kalita, freedom fighter among others. They recalled the contributions of Mukunda Kakati. In his speech, veteran journalist Haidar Hussain said that the supreme sacrifice of the freedom fighter like Mukunda Kakati should not be forgotten. He added that when the society loses its leadership, a chaotic situation prevails. Some people must come forward to take the leadership of the society to show the right way to the new generation.

Addressing the meeting, Patowary said that his Government will take all possible steps to keep the memories of Mukunda Kakati alive.

