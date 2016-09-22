 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 22, 2016
Dibrugarh shine at martial art meet
Our Bureau
 DIBRUGARH, Sept 21 - All the 32 participants from the Dibrugarh Naboday Martial Arts Association returned home with medals from the recently-concluded 4th National Open Martial Arts Games, which concluded at Guwahati on September 18.

The Dibrugarh team members took part in the Jeet-Kune-Do events in the senior, junior and sub-junior categories. The team’s coach and chief instructor, Nirmal Kanti Seal lauded each of his trainees for securing medals at the meet.

The gold medal winners were: Preyoshi Saikia, Neha Gogoi, Pranoy Dutta, Soham Guha Mazumdar, Bonshikha Baruah, Cinnoyee Saikia, Arijit Paul, Gargi Kumar Chaudhury, Vikash Thakur, Gaurav Mahato, Abhishek Bhattacharjee, Kundan Sonowal, Shyamal Singh Rajput, and Ajoy Das.

The silver medal winners were: Jugya Pallav Saikia, Alakanandaa De, Ankur Khanikar, Deepraj Shah, Raunak Das, Anurag Dutta, Mausam Pragya Changmai, Sneha Das, Sparsha Baruah, Prabhash Gogoi, Munif Tosique Haque, Subhankar Sengupta and Mita Das.

The bronze medal winners were: Swans Kejriwal, Ankit Gogoi, Himan Deori, Subhankar Das and Ranjan Prasad. The 32 medal winners, that is the entire team from the institute here were accorded a felicitation in the city on Wednesday.

