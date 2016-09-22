The championship will be held in accordance with the rules and regulation of the Indian Weightlifting Federation and competitions will be conducted for men and women in the junior and senior categories.

The State junior and youth teams for the Youth and Junior National Weightlifting Championship, to be held at Bhubaneswar from November 29 to December 4, will be picked from this championship.

The affiliated units of the Assam Weightlifting Association have to confirm their participation by October 1, stated a release.

The weight categories are: (Men) 56 kg, 62 kg, 69 kg, 77 kg, 85 kg,

94 kg, 105 kg and above 105 kg. (Women) 48 kg, 53 kg, 58 kg, 63 kg, 69 kg, 75 kg and above 75 kg.