 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 22, 2016
Weightlifting tourney

 GUWAHATI, Sept 21 - The 44th Assam State Inter District Weightlifting Championship will be organised by the Kamrup District Physique Sports Association at Bhogeswari Phukononi Indoor Stadium, Dispur from October 16 to 18.

The championship will be held in accordance with the rules and regulation of the Indian Weightlifting Federation and competitions will be conducted for men and women in the junior and senior categories.

The State junior and youth teams for the Youth and Junior National Weightlifting Championship, to be held at Bhubaneswar from November 29 to December 4, will be picked from this championship.

The affiliated units of the Assam Weightlifting Association have to confirm their participation by October 1, stated a release.

The weight categories are: (Men) 56 kg, 62 kg, 69 kg, 77 kg, 85 kg,

94 kg, 105 kg and above 105 kg. (Women) 48 kg, 53 kg, 58 kg, 63 kg, 69 kg, 75 kg and above 75 kg.

