 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 22, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Powerlifting, bodybuilding meet

 GUWAHATI, Sept 21 - The Guwahati District Physical Culture Association (GDPCA) will host the Guwahati District Inter Club Powerlifting, Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Championship at the Kamrup Byam Samity here on September 25.

Stating this in a release, the GDPCA secretary Naba Kumar Deka said that the championship was scheduled to be organised by the Gauhati University Sports and Youth Affairs department.

The Guwahati team for the inter district weightlifting championship, to be held here on October 16 18, will be selected from this meet.

City »
State »
  • Building permission in Nilachal Hill stopped
  • Dengue cases in city on the decline
  • Kamal Choudhury Award to Prabhat Sarma
  • Move for self-sufficiency in fish production
  • Large pictorial warnings ‘practically feasible’
  • ‘Guwahati lacks facilities for Smart City’
  • Three new PG courses begin at Cotton varsity
  • Bread prices hiked by 25 per cent
  • AHRC orders probe into Kaziranga firing
  • State BJP hails Kaziranga eviction drive
  • Traffic jam on Saraighat Bridge
    		•
  • Martyr Mukunda Kakati remembered at birth place
  • Witchcraft still haunts adivasis of Diplonga
  • NETA moots Tea Room in Delhi to promote Tea
  • Kanaklata, Mukunda remembered
  • Need better trade with B'desh, Myanmar: Himata
  • KAAC CEM Ranghang gets bail
  • Mangaldai to host film festival from Friday
  • ‘No budget to bring back Brindabani Bastra’
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • VVPAT to be introduced in Manipur polls
  • Sikkim celebrates International Day of Peace
  • Khandu bats for e-governance
  • Meghalaya Minister to attend GST meet in Delhi
  • Arunachal Ministry reshuffled
  • Bandh hits normal life in Imphal
  • GSU pickets DSO Office
    		•
  • India hope to dominate NZ in 500th Test
  • BCCI defies Lodha panel
  • Shillong Lajong humiliate Barak FC 5-0
  • Dibrugarh armwrestler in Indian team
  • Jorhat to host Asian U-14 tennis
  • Powerlifting, bodybuilding meet
  • Weightlifting tourney
  • Dibrugarh shine at martial art meet
    		•