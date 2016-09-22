|
Powerlifting, bodybuilding meet
GUWAHATI, Sept 21 - The Guwahati District Physical Culture Association (GDPCA) will host the Guwahati District Inter Club Powerlifting, Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Championship at the Kamrup Byam Samity here on September 25.
Stating this in a release, the GDPCA secretary Naba Kumar Deka said that the championship was scheduled to be organised by the Gauhati University Sports and Youth Affairs department.
The Guwahati team for the inter district weightlifting championship, to be held here on October 16 18, will be selected from this meet.