The tournament is scheduled to be held from October 24 to 29. The qualifying rounds are to be held on October 22 and 23.

To play in the ATF Junior Tour players must be registered with the ITF for a Junior IPIN ( International Player Identification Number ) membership. Players can register directly with the ITF on the ITF Website or through the Asian Tennis Federation Tournament Website, informed Raktim Saikia, president, All Assam Tennis Association.