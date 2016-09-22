Dibrugarh armwrestler in Indian team

STAFF CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH, Sept 21 - Monoj Debnath of Dibrugarh has been selected to represent the Indian team in the 38th World Arm Wrestling Championship to be held in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria from October 1 to 10. Manoj Debnath recently bagged gold medal in the 40th National Arm wrestling Championship which was held at Nagpur, Maharashtra. He also won a silver medal last year during the second Indo-Pak Arm wrestling Championship held at Lahore in Pakistan. Prior to that Manoj was placed 10th in the 37th World Arm Wrestling Championship, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in the year 2015.