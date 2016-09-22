

Shillong Lajong striker Milan Basumatary (red) gets past a Barak FC, Nagaland defender during the 64th Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Trophy match at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday – UB Photos

After having played a 1-1 draw against Oil India FC in the inaugural match, Shillong Lajong didn’t take much long to break the deadlock as Milan Basumatary found the back of the net with ease early in the first minute. Having received a cross from the right flank, Milan with a powerful strike from the edge of the box left the Barak FC custodian Nganga with no reply.

The Nagaland side came close to finding the equalizer in the ninth minute but Rhitso in front of the goal mouth made a complete mockery of the situation after receiving a well directed pass from Nzauhut in the right flank.

It was yet again Milan Basumatary who went on to get his name registered on the score sheet with a solo effort in the 23rd minute.

Milan making his way from the midfield proceeded into the box before getting the better of Nganga in a one-on-one situation. Switching sides, the Shillong Lajong players continued with the same flow and outplaying their Nagaland counterparts in all departments of the game.

The Shillong outfit was awarded a penalty after Alen Deori was brought down inside the box by Angau in the 55th minute. Isaac Vanlalsawma who stepped in to take the set piece converted with ease.

Vanlalsawma went on to ensure his brace in the 77th minute while Samuel Lalmaunpuia completed the rout in the added time of the match.

