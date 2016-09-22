 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 22, 2016
Arunachal Ministry reshuffled
Correspondent
 ITANAGAR, Sept 21 - Four Ministers in the Pema Khandu-led PPA Government including Rajesh Tacho, Kamlung Mossang, Kumar Waii and Jomde Kena have been assigned additional portfolios, a Government notification here said.

Tacho, presently Minister for Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development and Fisheries, has been given the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs as additional charge, while Mossang, WRD, Geology and Mines Minister, got Food and Civil Supplies additionally.

RWD, Labour and Employment Minister Waii got Home as additional charge, while Minister Kena will take charge of Health & Family Welfare department.

However, the departments of Transport, Supply and Transport, Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs allocated earlier to Jomde Kena, will now be held by the Chief Minister himself, the notification said.

PTI adds:The Chief Minister also allocated portfolios to 25 newly-appointed Parliamentary Secretaries out of total 26, who were sworn in on Sunday.

