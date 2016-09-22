Sanctioned in 2012 under the erstwhile Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM), IMC’s “Go Live” e-governance project, executed by Hyderabad-based IT company Navayuga Infotech Ltd in consortium with Telearc Technologies Pvt Ltd, is being implemented by the State Department of Urban Development.

“It is a dream come true for me,” Khandu said after launch of the project, which was initiated by himself during his previous stint as Minister of Urban Development.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to promote e-governance in every level of government machinery that will boost transparency and check corruption. “Gone are the days of hard files, which can be easily tampered and altered while processing. Digital files will revolutionise governance once we have paperless offices,” he said.

Incidentally, Khandu had signed the first paperless file of the IT Department on August 16 last setting off the digitalisation process of governance in the State.

Urban Development Minister Nabam Rebia, in his speech, drew the attention of the Chief Minister on the gap-funding required for fully commissioning the ‘Go Live’ e-governance project under “Mission City Itanagar” programme for IMC. He said the State Government needs to put in its own resources to complete the project so that all the benefits as envisaged could be made available to the citizens.

Under JnNURM, introduction of e-governance in Municipalities was envisaged to facilitate enhanced service delivery mechanism, achieve better transparency and accountability among involved stakeholders and drive better service levels to the end beneficiaries. However, JnNURM was discontinued in August, 2015 due to which flow of Central funds were stopped and the Mission City Itanagar project could not be completed.

Once the e-governance system of IMC is fully commissioned, citizens can avail services of all the modules that include filing of on-line application for key services (issuance of birth/death certificates or trade licenses, etc). Further, IMC will benefit in maintenance of digitised records and tracking of defaulters for property tax and promotion of online transactions to generate more revenue.

At the moment, the newly-launched ‘Go Live’ project will offer two modules through which citizens can avail e-services for online registration of birth as well as death.