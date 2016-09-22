The State-level function at Paljor Stadium was graced by Governor Sriniwas Patil and Chief Minister Pawan Chamling. School students from around Gangtok took part in the mass yoga demonstrations followed by a theraupetic mass meditation session.

The Governor while addressing the gathering observed that Sikkim stands as an epitome of peace in the country. He highlighted that the State has set extraordinary standards in terms of good governance, cleanliness and harmony and added that this unique celebration of the International Day of Peace through Yoga is another milestone added to Sikkim’s inspiring journey.

Chamling pronounced that this initiative of the State Government to solemnise the International Day of Peace is directed towards bringing absolute peace and stability in the present world scenario.

The Chief Minister claimed that Sikkim is the first State in the country to induct Yoga into the educational curriculum.

Such mind and soul centric initiatives, he stated, are the prime reasons why Sikkim has been an exemple in the country in respect to peace, communal harmony & stability, governance, progress, organic farming, cleanliness and environment.