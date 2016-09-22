 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 22, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
State BJP hails Kaziranga eviction drive
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 21 - The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, has applauded the bold step taken by the Sarbananda Sonowal government to free the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) from encroachment.

The party has also acknowledged the support extended by parties and organisations to this strong initiative taken by the government.

The party said that the need of the hour is to secure the reputed park that was exposed to rampant encroachment and was witnessing a lot of anti-national activities around it. The party, while criticising the Congress, said that narrow vote bank politics has always been the prime concern of the Congress and it never bothered to implement the directives of the Gauhati High Court to free Kaziranga from encroachment. “The Congress, by ignoring the orders of the High Court, actually exposed its true colours,” said a functionary of the BJP. The functionary also describing as unfortunate the role played by a vested interest circle vis-a-vis the eviction drive.

The functionary said that the Kaziranga episode exposed the so-called leaders and political parties for whom the interests of the State are never a priority. “The people of Assam have come to know the real character of these leaders, organisations and political parties that are trying to gain mileage by giving a communal twist to the Kaziranga eviction drive.”

City »
State »
  • Building permission in Nilachal Hill stopped
  • Dengue cases in city on the decline
  • Kamal Choudhury Award to Prabhat Sarma
  • Move for self-sufficiency in fish production
  • Large pictorial warnings ‘practically feasible’
  • ‘Guwahati lacks facilities for Smart City’
  • Three new PG courses begin at Cotton varsity
  • Bread prices hiked by 25 per cent
  • AHRC orders probe into Kaziranga firing
  • State BJP hails Kaziranga eviction drive
  • Traffic jam on Saraighat Bridge
    		•
  • Martyr Mukunda Kakati remembered at birth place
  • Witchcraft still haunts adivasis of Diplonga
  • NETA moots Tea Room in Delhi to promote Tea
  • Kanaklata, Mukunda remembered
  • Need better trade with B'desh, Myanmar: Himata
  • KAAC CEM Ranghang gets bail
  • Mangaldai to host film festival from Friday
  • ‘No budget to bring back Brindabani Bastra’
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • VVPAT to be introduced in Manipur polls
  • Sikkim celebrates International Day of Peace
  • Khandu bats for e-governance
  • Meghalaya Minister to attend GST meet in Delhi
  • Arunachal Ministry reshuffled
  • Bandh hits normal life in Imphal
  • GSU pickets DSO Office
    		•
  • India hope to dominate NZ in 500th Test
  • BCCI defies Lodha panel
  • Shillong Lajong humiliate Barak FC 5-0
  • Dibrugarh armwrestler in Indian team
  • Jorhat to host Asian U-14 tennis
  • Powerlifting, bodybuilding meet
  • Weightlifting tourney
  • Dibrugarh shine at martial art meet
    		•