The party has also acknowledged the support extended by parties and organisations to this strong initiative taken by the government.

The party said that the need of the hour is to secure the reputed park that was exposed to rampant encroachment and was witnessing a lot of anti-national activities around it. The party, while criticising the Congress, said that narrow vote bank politics has always been the prime concern of the Congress and it never bothered to implement the directives of the Gauhati High Court to free Kaziranga from encroachment. “The Congress, by ignoring the orders of the High Court, actually exposed its true colours,” said a functionary of the BJP. The functionary also describing as unfortunate the role played by a vested interest circle vis-a-vis the eviction drive.

The functionary said that the Kaziranga episode exposed the so-called leaders and political parties for whom the interests of the State are never a priority. “The people of Assam have come to know the real character of these leaders, organisations and political parties that are trying to gain mileage by giving a communal twist to the Kaziranga eviction drive.”