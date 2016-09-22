 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 22, 2016
Bread prices hiked by 25 per cent
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 21 - Bread prices in the city have been hiked by around 25 per cent.

Retailers in Guwahati said that prices of popular brands like ‘Homa’ and ‘Repose’ have gone up from September 19.

They said that distributors had informed some time earlier that prices would go up on account of rising input costs.

“The new prices have come into effect from Monday. The hike has been of around 25 per cent,” said a city-based retailer.

As per the revised rates, the price of a small 200 gram pack of slice bread is now Rs 15 as against Rs 12 earlier, while that of the bigger 400 gram has gone up to Rs 25 as against Rs 20 earlier.

