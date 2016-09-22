 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 22, 2016
Three new PG courses begin at Cotton varsity
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 21 - The Cotton College State University (CCSU) has started three new Post-Graduate (PG) courses in areas which require more attention in the north-eastern region of the country. These courses are Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology; Environmental and Wildlife Sciences; and Molecular Biology and Biotechnology.

In the near future, the University looks forward to establishing state-of-the-art laboratories for research in these disciplines, focusing on themes relevant to the region ranging from the rich flora and fauna to understanding the environment, and helping shape policies for sustainable development, said CCSU Vice Chancellor Dhruba Saikia.

The courses and curricula have been designed with inputs from external experts and are based on the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) to provide broad-based knowledge and skills, combining theoretical knowledge with laboratory and field work.

The departments are headed respectively by Dr Manjil Hazarika who was earlier at the University of Bern, Switzerland, and Mekelle University, Ethiopia; Dr Narayan Sharma who was at NIAS, Bengaluru, and Nature Conservation Foundation, Mysore, and Dr Purobi Deka Bose who was at Pandu College.

These disciplines have tremendous potential for education and research owing to the long historical and archaeological heritage, natural resources and biodiversity of the region. The classes for each of these departments have started.

The Department of Environmental Biology and Wildlife Sciences had a formal inauguration on September 5 where Dr Abhijit Rabha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Dr Arupjyoti Saikia and Chandan Mahanta from IIT-Guwahati, Dr Goutam Narayan from Pygmy Hog Conservation Centre, Prof Parimal Bhattacharjee from WTI and Prof Dhruba Saikia, VC, Cotton University, along with faculty members Dr Narayan Sharma, Mayuri Chabukdhara and Leena Borah, interacted with the students and discussed the programmes, added Saikia.

