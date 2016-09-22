 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 22, 2016
‘Guwahati lacks facilities for Smart City’
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 21 - The definition of a Smart City is yet to be spelt out by both the Central and State governments in a precise manner for the knowledge of the common people before going to undertake the exercise of building Smart Cities, according to noted engineer Indrajit Barua.

Talking to this newspaper, the senior engineer said that with no potable water supply to more than 50 per cent of the residents of the city, recurring incidents of flash floods, footpaths that are ‘hostile’ to pedestrians, lack of a sanitary and sewerage system, it is still not clear how Guwahati will be developed into a Smart City.

These amenities are basic needs for a city to be called a modern one. But Guwahati lacks all these facilities, Barua rued.

He further pointed out that Guwahati has a chaotic public transport system. Its roads lack adequate space to accommodate the growing number of vehicles and this can never augur well for a city.

Guwahati has some more murky areas that are a matter of concern for its conscientious citizens worried. The city does not have sufficient open space and public parks for its residents. The pictures concerning the public toilets and hospital beds are also grim.

With such infrastructure, how can a city be expected to attain the status of a modern city, let alone the other epithets that identify a city as a first-rate one, he wondered.

