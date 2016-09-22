Talking to this newspaper, the senior engineer said that with no potable water supply to more than 50 per cent of the residents of the city, recurring incidents of flash floods, footpaths that are ‘hostile’ to pedestrians, lack of a sanitary and sewerage system, it is still not clear how Guwahati will be developed into a Smart City.

These amenities are basic needs for a city to be called a modern one. But Guwahati lacks all these facilities, Barua rued.

He further pointed out that Guwahati has a chaotic public transport system. Its roads lack adequate space to accommodate the growing number of vehicles and this can never augur well for a city.

Guwahati has some more murky areas that are a matter of concern for its conscientious citizens worried. The city does not have sufficient open space and public parks for its residents. The pictures concerning the public toilets and hospital beds are also grim.

With such infrastructure, how can a city be expected to attain the status of a modern city, let alone the other epithets that identify a city as a first-rate one, he wondered.