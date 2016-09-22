 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 22, 2016
Kamal Choudhury Award to Prabhat Sarma
Staff Reporter

Prabhat Sarma receiving the award from Dr Choudhury. – UB Photos
 GUWAHATI, Sept 21 - The Kamal Narayan Choudhury Award was presented to renowned artiste Prabhat Sarma at a function organised by the Satya Narayan Choudhury Memorial Trust in association with the Directorate of Cultural Affairs at the Rabindra Bhawan today.

Educationist Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury presented the award that carried a citation, Rs 25,000 and other gifts.

Acknowledging the honour, Sarma said that the award instituted in the name of a multifaceted personality like Kamal Narayan Choudhury, would encourage the young generation of cultural activists to face all challenges and focus on their mission.

He also recollected his association with Kamal Narayan Choudhury whom he described as a stalwart who overcame all odds to realise his dreams. “Kamal Narayan Choudhury will always be a source of inspiration for me. Working with him was a memorable experience.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury said that the cultural space of the State has been enriched by the contributions of Kamal Narayan Choudhury. “This illustrious son of the soil is like a character from a novel. With so many skills, he not only established himself in a different light, but also endeared himself to many with his humanity. He was full of courage and had a determined soul and worked for the cultural uplift of the State.”

The function was attended by many dignitaries including BJP MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya.

