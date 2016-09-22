 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 22, 2016
Stress to boost NE infrastructure
Spl Correspondent
 NEW DELHI, Sept 21 - Stressing on making India’s Act East Policy more operational, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday underlined the need to strengthen the infrastructure in the eastern sector.

The DoNER Minister was releasing a coffee table book on Northeast published by the North Eastern Council (NEC) at a function in the North Block.

“In order to make the Act East Policy more effective, we will also have to strengthen and reinforce our resources proximal to the eastern borders,” Dr Singh said. In this regard, he referred to the under construction rail-link to Bangladesh from Tripura, which is being funded by the Ministry of DoNER on the Indian side from Agartala to Akhaura.

The minister said beginning October 3, two new flights will be introduced from Guwahati to Aizawl and Silchar. This, he said, will be in addition to the flights from New Delhi to Dimapur and Aizawl.

He also expressed satisfaction that in the Smart City list released yesterday by the Union Ministry of Urban Development, Kohima in Nagaland and Namchi in Sikkim have found a place.

