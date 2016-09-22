Besides, the members of the partner organisations of the Coordination Committee will hold demonstrations at the district and subdivision headquarters of the State in the first week of October and will hold a rally in the city in October-end to register their opposition to the government move, stated a press release issued by the Coordination Committee here today.

It demanded of the State as well as the Central Government that they should discard their ‘anti-tribal’ policy. Describing the move to accord ST status to the ethnic groups as contrary to the Constitution of the country, it reasoned that these groups do not fulfil the legal criteria to acquire the ST status.