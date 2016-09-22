Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and told him that the latest terrorist attack in Uri only underlines that the infrastructure of terrorism in Pakistan remains active.

As the government faced more calls for a strong action against Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security that weighed responses to the Sunday attack that killed 18 jawans. Modi also went into a huddle with top BJP leaders.

Jaishankar told Basit about the content of GPS recovered from the bodies of terrorists with coordinates that indicate the point and time of infiltration across the LoC and the subsequent route to the terror attack site and grenades with Pakistani markings as evidence of Pakistan’s role in Uri attack.

“If the Government of Pakistan wishes to investigate these cross-border attacks, India is ready to provide fingerprints and DNA samples of terrorists killed in the Uri and Poonch incidents,” he told the Pakistan envoy.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said the government is “quite serious” about punishing those responsible for the deadly attack as it will “not sleep over” terror being pushed into India from across the border.

Jaishankar while summoning Basit demanded that Pakistan lives up to its public commitment to refrain from supporting and sponsoring terrorism against India. – PTI