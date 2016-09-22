



The four deceased are Prasanta Kumar (32), his wife Pompi Kalita (26), their four-year-old child and Anamika Kalita, the sister of Pompi.

“After they did not open the door following repeated knocking, a hotel staff peeped in through the ventilator and saw all the four bodies lying on the same bed with froth in their mouths, after which he raised the alarm,” police said.

According to the hotel management, Prasanta Kumar and his family checked in around 5 pm and came in a car bearing the registration number AS01B0113, and cited medical treatment as the purpose of visit.

“They did go out to have dinner last night. But after that, the door was locked from inside. It was only in the morning that we got suspicious,” a hotel staff said.

A team of forensic experts examined the spot and the bodies were sent for autopsy.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. We are probing all angles and the statement of the family members will also be recorded. The reasons behind they taking the extreme step could be related to monetary transactions, although nothing can be said for certain at this point of time,” investigators said.