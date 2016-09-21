TEs asked to disburse bonus by Sept 30

Staff Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Sept 20 - The district administration here has asked the tea estate managements to declare bonus for their employees by September 22 and disburse the same by September 30 next. In a meeting held at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner here and attended by representatives from Assam Branch of Indian Tea Association (ABITA), Bharatiya Chah Parishad (BCP), Tea Association of India and Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Laya Madduri asked the managements to declare bonus in consultation with the workers.