Loknath was found hanging in his rented room in Bengaluru on February 21, 2013. On receiving the news of Loknath’s death, Sunil Pal arrived at Bengaluru the following day and lodged an FIR at Madiyala Police Station along with one Rana Dutta of Bazaar Patty of North Lakhimpur, who also stayed in that city.

According to Sunil Pal, a particular constable at the police station refused to receive the FIR citing non-availability of the Officer-in-Charge on that day and asked him to come the next day. Accordingly, Sunil Pal visited the police station the next day, where the same constable claimed that the suicide note left behind by Loknath accused the second wife of his father of mentally torturing him, which led to his suicide.

As Sunil Pal demanded to see the suicide note, the constable intimidated him and asked him to sign a note declaring his son Loknath to be a mentally instable person and accepting his suicide as a fact. Otherwise, as alleged by Sunil Pal, the constable said the body of his son would not be returned to him.

Following this, as per Sunil Pal’s version, he reluctantly signed on a blank paper though he was still not allowed to meet the OC of the Madiyala Police Station. On February 23, Pal met the landlord of the rented house where Loknath had been staying.

The door bolts of the room where Loknath was found hanging were found open from inside. Moreover, the footage of the close circuit camera on the verandah of the house relating to February 20 and 21 were found missing. All these made Sunil Pal doubtful about the role of Rana Dutta, the close friend of Loknath at Bengaluru with regard to the death of his son.

Sunil Pal subsequently brought the body of his son to North Lakhimpur. After the cremation, he began enquiring about the entire developments with Rana Dutta, who too came back to North Lakhimpur. After some conversation, Sunil Pal began to suspect the role of Rana Dutta in the death of his son. As advised by his lawyer, Sunil Paul lodged a complaint against Rana Dutta and Sunita Rani Sarkar of Gopi Nagar at the North Lakhimpur Sadar Police Station.

He visited Bengaluru again to file a case over the incident and succeeded in doing so with the intervention of the Bengaluru Police Commissioner after initial refusal by the police at the aforementioned police station.

At present, a case has been going on at the judicial court in Bengaluru, though no chargesheet has been produced by the police so far. Still unable to fully recover from the tragedy, Sunil Pal now fears complicity by the police in Bengaluru and in North Lakhimpur. Somewhat resigned to fate, he is waiting for an answer to the mysterious death of his son Loknath.