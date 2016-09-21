The association’s 10th State conference began with a three-day programme here today. In the open session held at the Gandhi maidan here, leaders of the association spoke on the present scenario of the nation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Association’s State secretary Madhuri Devi, in her address, blamed the Modi government for rise in prices of essential commodities and for igniting communal tension in the country.

Association’s vice president Banani Biswas, addressing the gathering, said that Prime Minister Modi and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have diluted the democratic norms in the country. Pointing at the upsurge of Patanjali Trust’s assets from Rs 400 cr to Rs 500 cr, Biswas dubbed Swami Ramdev as a ‘Corporate Baba’ and alleged that ‘Baba’ is flourishing under Modi’s patronage because of his pro-corporate mindset.

Biswas also expressed her concern over increased cases of woman trafficking, which laws of the nation are unable to tackle properly.

Association’s another vice president Rama Das criticized the economic policy of the present government and allege that the present BJP-led Union government is imitating what the Congress government had done during its tenure after Independence. She also pointed out the faulty policies of the government which had forced 3000 farmers to commit suicide last year in the country.

In the open session today, a souvenir on the conference, was released by Hareswar Das, president of the reception committee.