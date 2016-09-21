 
September 21, 2016
Smuggler held, cattle heads seized
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 20 - The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended an Indian cattle smuggler today from the international boundary in Cooch Behar in West Bengal, while he was trying to smuggle cattle heads from India to Bangladesh.

The cattle smuggler who was identified as Kajal Das (20) was apprehended by the troops of Kalamati, while he was trying to smuggle cattle heads from India to Bangladesh. As many as eight cattle heads were also seized.

Beside, BSF troops of Guwahati frontier seized 343 cattle heads having an approximate value of Rs 14,30,320 on the intervening night of September 19 and 20.

