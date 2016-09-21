 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 21, 2016
AAMSU bandh evokes mixed response
CorrespondentS/ ANN Service
 MANGALDAI, Sept 20 - The dawn-to-dusk bandh called by AAMSU today in protest against the incident of police firing during the eviction drive at Kaziranga on Monday did not evoke any response in major parts of Darrang district including district headquarter Mangaldai as all government offices, court, business, financial and educational institutions functioned normally. However, bandh affected normal life in minority-dominated areas of the district including Dalgaon, Kharupetia, among others. The bandh supporters burnt tyres of vehicles on the NH-15 in Kharupetia area. However, no report of any untoward incident has been received during the bandh.

DIPHU: A massive national highway blockade was carried out at Hojai-Nilbagan area by the activists of the All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU) in protest against the killing of two persons in an eviction drive at Kaziranga on Monday.

The student activists blocked the Guwahati-Silchar four-lane NH at Nilbagan and Howraghat-Nagaon highway. Many vehicles stopped plying during the blockade. Government offices, schools, colleges and private establishments remained closed during the 12- hour highway blockade called by the AAMSU.

The protesters shouted anti-BJP government slogans. Besides, they shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and State minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Meanwhile, they demanded adequate inquiry and compensation for the victims’ families.

SIVASAGAR: The dawn-to -dusk Assam bundh called by All Assam Minority Students Union protesting the eviction drive at Kaziranga National Park and subsequent death of two protesters evoked lukewarm response in Sivasagar district today. There was no disruption in road communication due to police deployment in sensitive areas with concentrated minority population. ONGC Assam Asset’s operation in Sivasagar and Nazira was partially affected and all critical operations continued as usual. Drilling operations in most of the sites in and around Geleki had to be suspended, sources in ONGC HQ informed. – (ANN Service)

NAGAON: The 12-hour Assam bandh call given by AAMSU had little impact here. Long distance buses, trains were running normally, educational institutions were opened, normal functioning of the offices was also not hampered due to the bandh.

However some bandh supporters tried stopping vehicles in Shillongoni and Chulung areas. They also tried to stop the Guwahati and Mairabari bound trains at Juria. But their attempts failed due to the intervention of the police. Twelve bandh supporters were arrested at Chulung this morning.

Shops closed their shutters in some localities of the town and Hojai and Lanka bound vehicles did not ply. Bandh affected normal life in religious minority-dominated areas of the district.

