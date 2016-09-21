Interestingly, some timber logs suspected to be smuggled out from the forest area were recovered from those evicted people by the officials of Jakhalabandha forest beat.

On the other hand, the overall situation in Bandardubi and Deosur areas is under control. According to sources, some of the families which had been evicted yesterday in Deosur are taking shelter just adjacent to the National Highway now. Meanwhile, State Minister and local MLA Keshav Mahanta today visited Bandardubi to take stock of the situation and attended the janaja of late Anjuma Khatun and Fakruddin. Later, the minister visited the temporary shelters of some of the indigenous families and assured them to provide all kind of help including drinking water facility very soon. Many families expected the government to clear their compensation immediately.

Earlier, many local organisations of Kaziranga including Kaziranga Wildlife Society, AJYCP, Kaziranga Foundation and Kaziranga Jeep Safari Association had welcomed the government’s decision on the eviction drive at Bandardubi, Deosur and Palkhuwa.

Mubina Akhtar, secretary of Kaziranga Wildlife Society said that government had done a good job while evicting people from the said areas but added that compensation should be given at the earliest to the affected families. She also said that other additional areas of Kaziranga should also be freed from encroachers.

AJYCP Central Committee Vice President Dipak Hazarika said that they welcomed the eviction drive process undertaken by the government but added that compensation should be given within the stipulated time of 40 days without any harassment.