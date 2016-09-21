 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Sensation prevails at Gorubandha, Jakhalabandha
Correspondent
 KAZIRANGA, Sept 20 - Sensation prevailed at Gorubandha area of Jakhalabandha town this afternoon when a section of evicted people of Bandardubi area forcefully tried to build a temporary structure on a plot of land claiming to have purchased it some time back. But the public including local AASU unit opposed the move saying that the plot did not belong to them. Later, Kaliabor civil and police officials rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control.

Interestingly, some timber logs suspected to be smuggled out from the forest area were recovered from those evicted people by the officials of Jakhalabandha forest beat.

On the other hand, the overall situation in Bandardubi and Deosur areas is under control. According to sources, some of the families which had been evicted yesterday in Deosur are taking shelter just adjacent to the National Highway now. Meanwhile, State Minister and local MLA Keshav Mahanta today visited Bandardubi to take stock of the situation and attended the janaja of late Anjuma Khatun and Fakruddin. Later, the minister visited the temporary shelters of some of the indigenous families and assured them to provide all kind of help including drinking water facility very soon. Many families expected the government to clear their compensation immediately.

Earlier, many local organisations of Kaziranga including Kaziranga Wildlife Society, AJYCP, Kaziranga Foundation and Kaziranga Jeep Safari Association had welcomed the government’s decision on the eviction drive at Bandardubi, Deosur and Palkhuwa.

Mubina Akhtar, secretary of Kaziranga Wildlife Society said that government had done a good job while evicting people from the said areas but added that compensation should be given at the earliest to the affected families. She also said that other additional areas of Kaziranga should also be freed from encroachers.

AJYCP Central Committee Vice President Dipak Hazarika said that they welcomed the eviction drive process undertaken by the government but added that compensation should be given within the stipulated time of 40 days without any harassment.

