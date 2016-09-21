

Dr Nagen Saikia (left) and Dr Ravi Kota Dr Nagen Saikia (left) and Dr Ravi Kota

The awards were presented by the Governor of Assam Banwarilal Purohit at a meeting chaired by the president of (GUCC) Apurba Ballav Goswami.

Receiving the award, Dr Saikia underlined the heritage of Golaghat. On the other hand, Dr Kota expressed his satisfaction over the respect showered by the residents for his contributions towards the development of Golaghat through his approach in the name of ‘People’s Project 2000’ during his tenure as the Deputy Commissioner of the district.

The Governor praised those present with the activities of GUCC.

Earlier, the meeting was inaugurated by Golaghat DC Gaurav Bothra and moderated by the secretary of GUCC, Deep Kalita. Seven other persons who had contributed considerably towards development of the district were also honoured with a cash award of Rs 5,000 each along with a citation by the GUCC.

The Governor presented the cash and citation to Sarulora Neog (Baruagaon), Bhola Saikia (Kamarbandha Bamungaon), Rani Kaur (Rupjyoti Nagar), Jamuna Ravidas (Ward No. 4, Golaghat), Phul Kumari Rajak (Ward No. 11, Golaghat), Mridul Bora (Namsania Gaon Dakhinhengera) and Diganta Phukan (Habichukia Gaon, Ghiladhari). The meeting also remembered the supreme sacrifice of the jawans who were killed by extremists in Kashmir recently.

The souvenir titled Buniyaad was released by Dr Nagen Saikia. The meeting was attended by several leading citizens of Golaghat, including writer as well as adviser of GUCC, Dr Ajit Barua. The Governor also interacted with the Heads of the Government departments in the district, besides MLAs, MPs, representatives of different organisations, NGOs and leading citizens.