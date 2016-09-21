Motiram Bora soccer gets off

MORIGAON, Sept 20 - The 46th Motiram Bora Football Tournament got under way at the Khirode Boruah Stadium here today. Altogether 12 teams of various corners of the State have participated in this tournament. In the inaugural match local outfit Morigaon Rana Club defeated Jagiroad based Gorkha Regiment 2-1. Budhi Bordoloi of Rana Club netted both the goal for the home team in the 21st and 31st minute respectively. For the Gorkha Regiment, Binode Gurung reduced the margin in the 40th minute. Earlier, local MLA Rama Kanta Deori inaugurated the tournament amidst huge gathering.