 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 21, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Motiram Bora soccer gets off
Correspondent
 MORIGAON, Sept 20 - The 46th Motiram Bora Football Tournament got under way at the Khirode Boruah Stadium here today. Altogether 12 teams of various corners of the State have participated in this tournament.

In the inaugural match local outfit Morigaon Rana Club defeated Jagiroad based Gorkha Regiment 2-1. Budhi Bordoloi of Rana Club netted both the goal for the home team in the 21st and 31st minute respectively. For the Gorkha Regiment, Binode Gurung reduced the margin in the 40th minute.

Earlier, local MLA Rama Kanta Deori inaugurated the tournament amidst huge gathering.

City »
State »
  • Road safety sensitisation campaign launched
  • CM launches campaign at Kamakhya Temple
  • SEBA bid for hassle-free HSLC exams
  • Training in Assamese jewellery making
  • ACMS demands 20 pc bonus in ATCL gardens
  • Donations to Chief Minister’s relief fund
  • CM lays stress on quality power supply
  • 3 city institutions in World Robot Olympiad
  • ‘108’ attends to 162 mishap cases
    		•
  • Golaghat Ratna Award conferred
  • 'SMCH must compete with private hospitals'
  • DC visits affected areas; holds meetings
  • Sensation prevails at Gorubandha, Jakhalabandha
  • AAMSU bandh evokes mixed response
  • Smuggler held, cattle heads seized
  • State conference of AIDWA begins
  • A father seeks justice for his deceased son
  • TEs asked to disburse bonus by Sept 30
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • 'Meritorious IIM students to get scholarship'
  • ‘Student politics don’t affect academics’
  • India to ferry more petro products to Tripura
  • GSU opposes appointment of forest guard
  • Arunachal CM assures women of equal rights
  • Minister gifts taxi to wheelchair-bound girl
    		•
  • BCCI to hold AGM under shadow of Lodha panel
  • United Sikkim FC, ASEB SC share points
  • Pune FC goalkeeper hopeful of good show
  • Tennis player Ranjit Dutta passes away
  • VCCA Foundation Day on September 24
  • Stage set for veterans’ soccer
  • Defence Accounts badminton
  • Karate team for shotokan meet
  • Motiram Bora soccer gets off
  • Ranji cricketer M Saikia dead
    		•