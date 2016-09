Karate team for shotokan meet



GUWAHATI, Sept 20 - A nine-member team of the Assam Amateur Karate-Do Association will take part in the 18th FSKA World Cup Shotokan Karate Championship which will be held in Mumbai from September 22 to 25. The team members are: Shattrujit Kakoti, Johny Basfor, Sarlindok Ronghang, Upen Das, Allauddin Khan, Khargeswar Boro, Bipul Roy, Raju Sutradhar. Coach: Biswajit Kakoti.