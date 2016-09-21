Defence Accounts badminton

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Sept 20 - The 8th All India Defence Accounts Department Badminton Tournament got under way at the Karambir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor stadium at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, here last evening. The event was inaugurated by Maj Gen AK Jha, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area. Pramod Kumar, IDAS Controller of Defence Accounts, welcomed the gathering in the opening ceremony where former noted shuttler of the State Pradip Chaliha was the Guest of Honour. The tournament is being organised by Controller of Defence Accounts, Guwahati under the aegis of Defence Accounts Sports Control Board and will conclude on September 22. A total of 30 teams from all over India participating in the meet.