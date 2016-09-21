 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 21, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Defence Accounts badminton
Sports Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 20 - The 8th All India Defence Accounts Department Badminton Tournament got under way at the Karambir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor stadium at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, here last evening.

The event was inaugurated by Maj Gen AK Jha, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area. Pramod Kumar, IDAS Controller of Defence Accounts, welcomed the gathering in the opening ceremony where former noted shuttler of the State Pradip Chaliha was the Guest of Honour. The tournament is being organised by Controller of Defence Accounts, Guwahati under the aegis of Defence Accounts Sports Control Board and will conclude on September 22. A total of 30 teams from all over India participating in the meet.

City »
State »
  • Road safety sensitisation campaign launched
  • CM launches campaign at Kamakhya Temple
  • SEBA bid for hassle-free HSLC exams
  • Training in Assamese jewellery making
  • ACMS demands 20 pc bonus in ATCL gardens
  • Donations to Chief Minister’s relief fund
  • CM lays stress on quality power supply
  • 3 city institutions in World Robot Olympiad
  • ‘108’ attends to 162 mishap cases
    		•
  • Golaghat Ratna Award conferred
  • 'SMCH must compete with private hospitals'
  • DC visits affected areas; holds meetings
  • Sensation prevails at Gorubandha, Jakhalabandha
  • AAMSU bandh evokes mixed response
  • Smuggler held, cattle heads seized
  • State conference of AIDWA begins
  • A father seeks justice for his deceased son
  • TEs asked to disburse bonus by Sept 30
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • 'Meritorious IIM students to get scholarship'
  • ‘Student politics don’t affect academics’
  • India to ferry more petro products to Tripura
  • GSU opposes appointment of forest guard
  • Arunachal CM assures women of equal rights
  • Minister gifts taxi to wheelchair-bound girl
    		•
  • BCCI to hold AGM under shadow of Lodha panel
  • United Sikkim FC, ASEB SC share points
  • Pune FC goalkeeper hopeful of good show
  • Tennis player Ranjit Dutta passes away
  • VCCA Foundation Day on September 24
  • Stage set for veterans’ soccer
  • Defence Accounts badminton
  • Karate team for shotokan meet
  • Motiram Bora soccer gets off
  • Ranji cricketer M Saikia dead
    		•