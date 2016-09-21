 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Stage set for veterans’ soccer
Sports Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 20 - The United Brothers Club has completed all arrangements to host the 3rd North East Veteran Football Championship. The championship will kick start at the Judges’ Field here on September 23 with the Group A match between Kokrajhar Veterans and Bhutan Old Star United.

In the second match of the opening day Silchar Veteran FC will face off against Duliajan Veteran XI. Other teams in the championship are-Dimapur Veterans, Imphal Veterans, Green Khanapara, United Brothers (Group B).

Stating this in a release, the organisers informed that State Assembly Speaker Ranjit Das, MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya, City Police Commissioner Hiren Nath, Kamrup Metro DC M Angamuthu, sports organiser Pulak Goswami will be present in the opening ceremony as guests.

