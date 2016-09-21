In the second match of the opening day Silchar Veteran FC will face off against Duliajan Veteran XI. Other teams in the championship are-Dimapur Veterans, Imphal Veterans, Green Khanapara, United Brothers (Group B).

Stating this in a release, the organisers informed that State Assembly Speaker Ranjit Das, MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya, City Police Commissioner Hiren Nath, Kamrup Metro DC M Angamuthu, sports organiser Pulak Goswami will be present in the opening ceremony as guests.