Addressing the media during the occasion, secretary of the VCAA, Nasir Gul Khan said, “The VCAA will celebrate the 18th Foundation Day on September 24 as Durga Puja and the domestic season will be under way on October 10.”

Noni Dutta of Jorhat will be awarded the Nurul Amin Sports Organiser Award while Bimal Bharali will receive the VCAA Life Time Achievement Award for Cricketer. Pranab Baruah of Dibrugarh will be awarded the VCAA Life Time Achievement Award for Cricket Coach. The VCAA Life Time Achievement Award for Cricketer, VCAA Life Time Achievement Award for Cricket Coach and the Nurul Amin Sports Organiser Award also carries a cash reward of Rs 30,000 each.

Mrigen Sarania, Mayor, Guwahati Municipal Corporation will be present during the occasion as the chief guest while Pradeep Kumar, Director General, Defence and Home Guards; Rajib Prakash Baruah, Deputy Commissioner, South Kamrup; among others are likely to be present during the occasion.

Performers during the BCCI season 2015-16 will also be awarded during the occasion. The list of players to be awarded include the likes of Riyan Parag in U-16, Mrinmoy Dutta in U-19, Rahul Hazarika in U-23, Arup Das in Ranji Trophy, Nirupama Boro in Girls U-19, Rekha Rani Bora in Girls U-23 and Mamtha Kanojia in Senior Women’s category. Pacer Krishna Das has been adjudged the Cricketer of the year for his splendid show with the ball last season.

Among others present during the occasion were Naba Konwar, president, VCAA; Pranab Sarma, working president, VCAA and Sajjad Zahir Hussain, joint secretary, VCAA.