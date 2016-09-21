



The 39-year old Dutta represented the State team in several national championships during 90s. He was State champions from 1993 to 1997 and after hanging his boots he started coaching at the North East Tennis Foundation and India Club. The Assam Sports Journalists Association presented him the best player of the State award in 1997 for his performance in various tournaments. Later he joined NF Railway and was an employee of the organisation till his death.

Dutta was admitted into the GNRC Hospital few days ago and this morning he succumbed to his illness.

The All Assam Tennis Association, India Club, NF Railway Sports Association among others, condoled the untimely demise of the former State tennis champion.

He leaves behind his wife and a minor son.