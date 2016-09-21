 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Pune FC goalkeeper hopeful of good show


 
 GUWAHATI, Sept 20 - FC Pune City goalkeeper Edel Bete is aiming a rare hat-trick not just in the Indian Super League but also probably in world football, stated a release.

Bete won the inaugural edition of the Hero ISL with Atletico de Kolkata and then switched over to Chennaiyin FC where he won the title there as well under the leadership of coach Marco Materazzi. He was an important member of both title-winning teams and now having moved to FC Pune City, looks forward to their first title and his third. Coincidentally, ATK’s coach for the first two seasons Antonio Habas has also moved to FC Pune City for the ISL 2016 season and this season, in a way, is a new home coming for Bete to join his first coach in ISL.

Should the Armenian goalkeeper succeed with FC Pune City, a team which has not qualified for the semifinals in last two seasons, he will be the first player to win three successive titles with three different teams in the same league, something that no footballer probably has achieved in the past.

Bete is excited and aware of the rare feat he could possibly achieve this season. “Yes, absolutely. I hope along with FC Pune City we are third time lucky. That’s the goal for me,” said Bete when asked whether he was aiming for a hat-trick.

“I am at a stage in my career where taking up new challenges is my motivation. Both Atletico de Kolkata and Chennaiyin FC were great experiences. I wanted to continue my pursuit for a new challenge,” said the star goalkeeper.

