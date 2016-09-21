 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 21, 2016
United Sikkim FC, ASEB SC share points
Sports reporter

Akrang Narzary (11) of ASEB SC tries to seal the ball from Sanjay Chetry (17) of United Sikkim FC during their Bordoloi Trophy match at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. – AT
 GUWAHATI, Sept 20 - United Sikkim FC shared points with GSA Super League champions ASEB Sports Club playing 1-1 draw in a Group B league match of the 64th Bordoloi Trophy Tournament, co-sponsored by The Assam Tribune, at the Nehru Stadium here this evening.

Sonam Tsheirng put the visiting team ahead in the 59th minute with a sharp header off a cross from Lendup Bhutia.

The ASEB team hit back in the 90th minute through Jwanbla Brahma off a goal mouth melee. Sanjoy Boro troubled the Sikkim goalkeeper Bipin Bhatta Rai with a powerful shot from the right flank and as the ball rebounded off Rai’s gloves Jwanbla pushed home for the all important equaliser.

It was a close and ill tempered match which was dominated by the ASEB side in the first session while the Sikkim United boys got their form back after the break.

Apurba Phukan, Jwanbla, Immanuel Mar missed the target in the first session despite coming close of scoring.

Players of both the teams used their muscles time to time resulting three red cards. Rahul Das of ASEB, OT Lepcha and Afjal Ansari of Sikkim were sent out in the second session for rough play.

Today’s match: Shillong Lajong vs Barak FC, Nagaland.

