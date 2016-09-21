

Akrang Narzary (11) of ASEB SC tries to seal the ball from Sanjay Chetry (17) of United Sikkim FC during their Bordoloi Trophy match at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. – AT Akrang Narzary (11) of ASEB SC tries to seal the ball from Sanjay Chetry (17) of United Sikkim FC during their Bordoloi Trophy match at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. – AT

Sonam Tsheirng put the visiting team ahead in the 59th minute with a sharp header off a cross from Lendup Bhutia.

The ASEB team hit back in the 90th minute through Jwanbla Brahma off a goal mouth melee. Sanjoy Boro troubled the Sikkim goalkeeper Bipin Bhatta Rai with a powerful shot from the right flank and as the ball rebounded off Rai’s gloves Jwanbla pushed home for the all important equaliser.

It was a close and ill tempered match which was dominated by the ASEB side in the first session while the Sikkim United boys got their form back after the break.

Apurba Phukan, Jwanbla, Immanuel Mar missed the target in the first session despite coming close of scoring.

Players of both the teams used their muscles time to time resulting three red cards. Rahul Das of ASEB, OT Lepcha and Afjal Ansari of Sikkim were sent out in the second session for rough play.

Today’s match: Shillong Lajong vs Barak FC, Nagaland.