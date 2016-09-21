Vanrammawii is doing her 5th semester in Sociology in Pachhunga University College in Aizawl, a few kilometres away from her home Armed Veng locality, the same locality of the Home Minister.

Lalzirliana said he was approached by Vanrammawii who narrated her problems with going to college as her friends, who used to take her to the college, had completed their degree course and left.

“I was touched by her story. At first, I thought of buying her a second-hand car. However, on second thought, I realised she would have problem with buying fuel. So, I came up with the idea of buying her a brand new taxi, so that she could earn side income while studying,” he said.

Since the Congress government took over in 2008, no new taxi permit has been issued in order to check the growing traffic congestion in Aizawl, he said. “I personally requested the transport authority to make concession for this young lady and issue a special taxi permit in her name,” he added.

On behalf of Vanrammawii, her grandmother expressed gratitude to the Home Minister during the ceremony. She said Vanrammawii is an ambitious girl. “God really touched the heart of the minister. It is God’s works through him. May God return him with many blessings,” she said.

The ceremony was attended by relatives and well-wishers, including Vanrammawii’s friends in Pachhunga University College.