 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 21, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Minister gifts taxi to wheelchair-bound girl
A Correspondent
 AIZAWL, Sept 20 - Vanrammawii, a wheelchair-bound girl in Aizawl, has received perhaps the biggest gift in her life to pursue her dreams. Tears of joy rolled down Vanrammawii’s cheeks when she received an ignition key of a brand new taxi from State Home Minister R Lalzirliana at a special ceremony in Aizawl on Monday.

Vanrammawii is doing her 5th semester in Sociology in Pachhunga University College in Aizawl, a few kilometres away from her home Armed Veng locality, the same locality of the Home Minister.

Lalzirliana said he was approached by Vanrammawii who narrated her problems with going to college as her friends, who used to take her to the college, had completed their degree course and left.

“I was touched by her story. At first, I thought of buying her a second-hand car. However, on second thought, I realised she would have problem with buying fuel. So, I came up with the idea of buying her a brand new taxi, so that she could earn side income while studying,” he said.

Since the Congress government took over in 2008, no new taxi permit has been issued in order to check the growing traffic congestion in Aizawl, he said. “I personally requested the transport authority to make concession for this young lady and issue a special taxi permit in her name,” he added.

On behalf of Vanrammawii, her grandmother expressed gratitude to the Home Minister during the ceremony. She said Vanrammawii is an ambitious girl. “God really touched the heart of the minister. It is God’s works through him. May God return him with many blessings,” she said.

The ceremony was attended by relatives and well-wishers, including Vanrammawii’s friends in Pachhunga University College.

City »
State »
  • Road safety sensitisation campaign launched
  • CM launches campaign at Kamakhya Temple
  • SEBA bid for hassle-free HSLC exams
  • Training in Assamese jewellery making
  • ACMS demands 20 pc bonus in ATCL gardens
  • Donations to Chief Minister’s relief fund
  • CM lays stress on quality power supply
  • 3 city institutions in World Robot Olympiad
  • ‘108’ attends to 162 mishap cases
    		•
  • Golaghat Ratna Award conferred
  • 'SMCH must compete with private hospitals'
  • DC visits affected areas; holds meetings
  • Sensation prevails at Gorubandha, Jakhalabandha
  • AAMSU bandh evokes mixed response
  • Smuggler held, cattle heads seized
  • State conference of AIDWA begins
  • A father seeks justice for his deceased son
  • TEs asked to disburse bonus by Sept 30
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • 'Meritorious IIM students to get scholarship'
  • ‘Student politics don’t affect academics’
  • India to ferry more petro products to Tripura
  • GSU opposes appointment of forest guard
  • Arunachal CM assures women of equal rights
  • Minister gifts taxi to wheelchair-bound girl
    		•
  • BCCI to hold AGM under shadow of Lodha panel
  • United Sikkim FC, ASEB SC share points
  • Pune FC goalkeeper hopeful of good show
  • Tennis player Ranjit Dutta passes away
  • VCCA Foundation Day on September 24
  • Stage set for veterans’ soccer
  • Defence Accounts badminton
  • Karate team for shotokan meet
  • Motiram Bora soccer gets off
  • Ranji cricketer M Saikia dead
    		•