“The State government will take full measures to guarantee that women are assured equal rights and freedom to pursue their dreams,” Khandu said when a delegation of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), led by its Chairperson Mitali Tingkhatra, called on him here today.

The Chief Minister also assured to extend cooperation to all women’s welfare activities being taken up by the APSCW after the Commission sought support of the government in carrying out welfare programmes for women across the State.

To encourage women’s welfare, the Chief Minister promised to instruct the respective district administrations and departments concerned to extend full cooperation to the Commission in its programmes and activities wherever and whenever needed.

The Chief Minister said the State government will also work on opening of more juvenile centers and shelter homes for women in the State.

To encourage marriage registration, Khandu, on a suggestion from the Commission, assured to work out on reducing the marriage registration fee.

Probe into college fiasco: The Chief Minister has taken strong exception to the reported locking up of a private-run college by its students in protest against alleged collection of exorbitant fees by the college authorities.

Taking cognizance of situation, Khandu wrote to the Education Minister to immediately inquire into the matter and take appropriate action that may be intimated to his office. “The matter ... requires immediate intervention. I request Minister Education to inquire into the matter and take appropriate steps to address the issue,” Khandu wrote.