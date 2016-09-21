 
September 21, 2016
GSU opposes appointment of forest guard
Correspondent
 TURA, Sept 20 - The Ampati unit of Garo Students’ Union has demanded immediate termination of services of a non-Garo who was appointed as a forest guard under Mankachar Beat Office of the GHADC.

The NGO today shot off a complaint to the CEM of the GHADC seeking immediate termination of services of one Md Sahabuz Zaman, calling the appointment as illegal as well as against the interest of the Garo community.

“We strongly oppose the appointment of Zaman as the GHADC is in the interest of the tribal people. It is for the protection of our right, culture, tradition, land and only the tribal people should have rights to enjoy the benefits of the ADCs as is given under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. Non tribals should not be given the same rights,” said Salman D Sangma, president of the unit.

The NGO also termed the appointment of Zaman as illegal alleging that no advertisements had been made for the said post.

