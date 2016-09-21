“Twelve LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas)-laden trucks would carry the cooking gas from Guwahati to northern Tripura via Bangladesh on September 23. This would be the second consignment of petroleum products being carried through Bangladesh,” an official of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) said.

“On September 10, nine tank trucks carrying 108 kilolitres of diesel and kerosene, along with one LPG truck, travelled from Betkutchi near Guwahati via Dawki, Meghalaya’s border point with Bangladesh, to Tamabil and Chatlapur in Bangladesh, and reached Kailasahar and Dharmanagar in northern Tripura, plying 136 km through Bangladesh territory.”

Bangladesh had earlier allowed India to ferry heavy machinery of the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and carry foodgrains to Tripura.

“The special arrangement of carrying petroleum products was made due to the difficulties faced in carrying petrol, diesel, kerosene and cooking gas through the National Highways linking Tripura,” the official added.

To carry these products, the IOCL, under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas of India, and the Roads & Highways Department (RHD) of Bangladesh had signed a memorandum of understanding in Dhaka on August 18.

The IOCL official said this route via Bangladesh would save time and cost in carrying petroleum products from Assam to Tripura, as the existing over 400km mountainous route requires many hours to carry these essential items.

“Besides, the condition of National Highways in Meghalaya and southern Assam is horrifying. Between May and August, Tripura was almost cut off and road transportation in southern Assam, Mizoram and western Manipur was badly disrupted due to damaged roads in the region,” the official said.

Speaking on the new arrangement in Guwahati, IOCL Executive Director Dipankar Ray said: “This move by IOCL not only paves the way for future logistics management but also exemplifies its commitment to ensuring energy accessibility in the country.” – IANS