 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 21, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
‘Student politics don’t affect academics’
Staff Correspondent
 SHILLONG, Sept 20 - Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadkar doesn’t believe student politics in Indian colleges and universities in anyway affect academics.

“No, politics in universities don’t affect academics,” Javadkar, a former student leader in his university days, said.

When asked about the dismal ranking of Indian universities in different world rankings over the years, Javadekar said that a lot has to do with “perception.”

“In these world rankings a lot of weightage, about 40 percent, is given on perception. So the real quality of the Indian universities does not get reflected,” the Union Minister observed.

In one of the most well-known world rankings – Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) – Indian universities and institutions ranked poorly, dropping several notches from the last academic year. None featured even in the top 100 list.

Over the years, one of the perceptions about Indian universities has been: these have become the favourite hunting grounds for wannabe politicians.

Several politicians of the present generations were also student leaders. Major political parties are therefore actively involved and heavily investing in the student body elections of the universities, which on many occasions turn ugly.

City »
State »
  • Road safety sensitisation campaign launched
  • CM launches campaign at Kamakhya Temple
  • SEBA bid for hassle-free HSLC exams
  • Training in Assamese jewellery making
  • ACMS demands 20 pc bonus in ATCL gardens
  • Donations to Chief Minister’s relief fund
  • CM lays stress on quality power supply
  • 3 city institutions in World Robot Olympiad
  • ‘108’ attends to 162 mishap cases
    		•
  • Golaghat Ratna Award conferred
  • 'SMCH must compete with private hospitals'
  • DC visits affected areas; holds meetings
  • Sensation prevails at Gorubandha, Jakhalabandha
  • AAMSU bandh evokes mixed response
  • Smuggler held, cattle heads seized
  • State conference of AIDWA begins
  • A father seeks justice for his deceased son
  • TEs asked to disburse bonus by Sept 30
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • 'Meritorious IIM students to get scholarship'
  • ‘Student politics don’t affect academics’
  • India to ferry more petro products to Tripura
  • GSU opposes appointment of forest guard
  • Arunachal CM assures women of equal rights
  • Minister gifts taxi to wheelchair-bound girl
    		•
  • BCCI to hold AGM under shadow of Lodha panel
  • United Sikkim FC, ASEB SC share points
  • Pune FC goalkeeper hopeful of good show
  • Tennis player Ranjit Dutta passes away
  • VCCA Foundation Day on September 24
  • Stage set for veterans’ soccer
  • Defence Accounts badminton
  • Karate team for shotokan meet
  • Motiram Bora soccer gets off
  • Ranji cricketer M Saikia dead
    		•