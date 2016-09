‘108’ attends to 162 mishap cases

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Sept 20 - A total of 123 vehicular and 39 two-wheeler accident cases were attended to by 108 Mrityunjoy emergency services during the Biswakarma Puja celebrations across the State. Kamrup Rural accounted for the highest number of accidents with 12 vehicular and 10 two-wheeler cases, followed by Kamrup Metro with 12 and four cases respectively, a statement from GVK EMRI services said.