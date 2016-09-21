 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 21, 2016
3 city institutions in World Robot Olympiad
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 20 - Three institutions from Guwahati –NPS International School, Hindustani Kendriya Vidyalaya and Regional Science Centre – have qualified to take part in the national level of the World Robot Olympiad (Senior Category), 2016, to be held in Kolkata on October 22 and 23 next.

The regional level of the competition was held at Hindustani Kendriya Vidyalaya (HKV), Guwahati, under the supervision of the Regional Science Centre, Guwahati. A large number of schools from different areas of the North-East took part in the two-day regional-level competition, which began on September 3. The results of the competition were declared today.

The theme of this year’s regional-level competition was ‘Swachh Bharat’, where students were supposed to design robots for waste management. The robots were supposed to be capable of waste sorting, carrying and disposing of the garbage at designated areas.

The World Robot Olympiad (WRO) is a global competition which has been hosted by India this year. The event is being organised by India Stem Foundation and National Council of Science Museums, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. The International World Robot Olympiad final will take place in New Delhi on November 25-27.

The theme for this new and exciting WRO season is ‘Rap the Scrap’ – and all games in Regular and the Open category will be around reducing, recycling and managing waste, officials said. This year, a new robot football game – WRO Football – and the second edition of Advanced Robotics Challenge with Bowling will also be held.

