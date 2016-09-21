 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 21, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
CM lays stress on quality power supply
STAFF REPORTER
 GUWAHATI, Sept 20 - Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today laid stress on quality power supply by the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) so that it can win the confidence of the people.

According to an official press release here this evening, the Chief Minister, who was interacting with the field-level engineers of the APDCL at the Assam Administrative Staff College here, urged the officers and engineers to work in a dedicated manner to serve the people with round-the-clock quality power supply.

Sonowal also urged the officers and engineers of the other two power utilities to engage themselves in a devoted manner in the service of people and develop the State’s power sector as a self-sustaining sector.

The Chief Minister also underlined the need to undertake innovative steps for constant supply of quality power to the consumers in an environment-friendly manner.

Constant power supply is a must for the improvement in the performance of other departments. It is the key to develop Assam at par with the best performing states of the country.

The State Government is trying to encourage all its 55 departments with a spirit of integrating their activities under the concept of ‘Team Assam,’ so that Assam could be developed as the best of the Indian states, he said and sought the support of the APDCL officers and engineers in this initiative.

City »
State »
  • Road safety sensitisation campaign launched
  • CM launches campaign at Kamakhya Temple
  • SEBA bid for hassle-free HSLC exams
  • Training in Assamese jewellery making
  • ACMS demands 20 pc bonus in ATCL gardens
  • Donations to Chief Minister’s relief fund
  • CM lays stress on quality power supply
  • 3 city institutions in World Robot Olympiad
  • ‘108’ attends to 162 mishap cases
    		•
  • Golaghat Ratna Award conferred
  • 'SMCH must compete with private hospitals'
  • DC visits affected areas; holds meetings
  • Sensation prevails at Gorubandha, Jakhalabandha
  • AAMSU bandh evokes mixed response
  • Smuggler held, cattle heads seized
  • State conference of AIDWA begins
  • A father seeks justice for his deceased son
  • TEs asked to disburse bonus by Sept 30
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • 'Meritorious IIM students to get scholarship'
  • ‘Student politics don’t affect academics’
  • India to ferry more petro products to Tripura
  • GSU opposes appointment of forest guard
  • Arunachal CM assures women of equal rights
  • Minister gifts taxi to wheelchair-bound girl
    		•
  • BCCI to hold AGM under shadow of Lodha panel
  • United Sikkim FC, ASEB SC share points
  • Pune FC goalkeeper hopeful of good show
  • Tennis player Ranjit Dutta passes away
  • VCCA Foundation Day on September 24
  • Stage set for veterans’ soccer
  • Defence Accounts badminton
  • Karate team for shotokan meet
  • Motiram Bora soccer gets off
  • Ranji cricketer M Saikia dead
    		•