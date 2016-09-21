According to an official press release here this evening, the Chief Minister, who was interacting with the field-level engineers of the APDCL at the Assam Administrative Staff College here, urged the officers and engineers to work in a dedicated manner to serve the people with round-the-clock quality power supply.

Sonowal also urged the officers and engineers of the other two power utilities to engage themselves in a devoted manner in the service of people and develop the State’s power sector as a self-sustaining sector.

The Chief Minister also underlined the need to undertake innovative steps for constant supply of quality power to the consumers in an environment-friendly manner.

Constant power supply is a must for the improvement in the performance of other departments. It is the key to develop Assam at par with the best performing states of the country.

The State Government is trying to encourage all its 55 departments with a spirit of integrating their activities under the concept of ‘Team Assam,’ so that Assam could be developed as the best of the Indian states, he said and sought the support of the APDCL officers and engineers in this initiative.