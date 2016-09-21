|
Donations to Chief Minister’s relief fund
GUWAHATI, Sept 20 - The Govt Pensioners’ Association, Assam, has donated a sum of Rs 15,000 to the Chief Ministers’ Relief Fund for the flood-effected people of Assam. Earlier, the Family Pensioners’ Cell of the Association had contributed cloths and baby food, etc, to the flood-hit people, a press release stated.
Dr Kunja Medhi, retired professor of the Gauhati University and vice president of the Assam Theosophical Federation, also donated Rs 50,000 towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
Dr Medhi handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who thanked her for her noble gesture.