 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 21, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
ACMS demands 20 pc bonus in ATCL gardens
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 20 - Citing that almost all the tea companies are paying bonus at the rate of 20 per cent to their workers, the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) today asked the Assam Tea Corporation Limited to follow suit.

ACMS, the largest trade union of tea garden workers of the region, also said it was “worried” that the ATCL was yet to declare the rate of bonus it will give its workers this festive season.

“About two-thirds of the gardens have already started releasing the bonus. The remaining gardens will also do so in the next few days. But we are worried that the ATCL is yet to declare its bonus rate. Like other gardens, it (ATCL) should also give 20 per cent bonus to its workers,” ACMS president Paban Singh Ghatowar told The Assam Tribune.

In many gardens, workers are opting for a “split-bonus” – the payment is being split (like 15 pc-5 pc or 17 pc-3 pc) and a part of it is released now and the remaining would be released in January.

Ghatowar, however, said there has been no “issues of confrontation” this time and the garden managements are cooperating.

Assam has about 850 large and medium-size tea gardens. The gardens employ around 8 lakh workers, of whom around 5.5 lakh are permanent. The ATCL has around 14 gardens which employ over 10,000 workers.

City »
State »
  • Road safety sensitisation campaign launched
  • CM launches campaign at Kamakhya Temple
  • SEBA bid for hassle-free HSLC exams
  • Training in Assamese jewellery making
  • ACMS demands 20 pc bonus in ATCL gardens
  • Donations to Chief Minister’s relief fund
  • CM lays stress on quality power supply
  • 3 city institutions in World Robot Olympiad
  • ‘108’ attends to 162 mishap cases
    		•
  • Golaghat Ratna Award conferred
  • 'SMCH must compete with private hospitals'
  • DC visits affected areas; holds meetings
  • Sensation prevails at Gorubandha, Jakhalabandha
  • AAMSU bandh evokes mixed response
  • Smuggler held, cattle heads seized
  • State conference of AIDWA begins
  • A father seeks justice for his deceased son
  • TEs asked to disburse bonus by Sept 30
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • 'Meritorious IIM students to get scholarship'
  • ‘Student politics don’t affect academics’
  • India to ferry more petro products to Tripura
  • GSU opposes appointment of forest guard
  • Arunachal CM assures women of equal rights
  • Minister gifts taxi to wheelchair-bound girl
    		•
  • BCCI to hold AGM under shadow of Lodha panel
  • United Sikkim FC, ASEB SC share points
  • Pune FC goalkeeper hopeful of good show
  • Tennis player Ranjit Dutta passes away
  • VCCA Foundation Day on September 24
  • Stage set for veterans’ soccer
  • Defence Accounts badminton
  • Karate team for shotokan meet
  • Motiram Bora soccer gets off
  • Ranji cricketer M Saikia dead
    		•