As part of the programme, nearly 30 unemployed women were trained in Assamese jewellery making with a purpose of promoting self-employment among women. The valedictory function of the training programme was attended by senior trainer of IIE Ranjit Singh, NYWA secretary Lakhyadhar Bharali and industrialist Amit Nahata. The participants were given certificates at the end of the programme.

Encouraging the trainees to start their own business ventures with the skill training, Bharali assured them of all possible help from his organisation in terms of bank loans and business expansion.